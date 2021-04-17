A scene in the dance performance The 50-minute show called Than, name of a melody of Tuong singing is choreographed by Nguyen Duy Thanh with the participation of electronic musician Luong Hue Trinh and drummer Luong Van Quy from the Vietnam Tuong Theater, contemporary dancers including Tran Ngoc Minh, Dao Nhat Vy and Vu Ngoc Bao. Nguyen Duy Thanh is a Hiphop and contemporary dancer with more than 17 years of dancing. He is the first Vietnamese artist who made an effort to blend different kinds of dances, such as Hiphop, contemporary into traditional dances to create a unique style. Thanh has collaborated and worked with many famous local and international artists, namely Tran Ly Ly, Arco Renz, Heiner Goebbels. He has won several awards in Hip-hop and contemporary dance in Asia and the world. Choreographer Nguyen Duy Thanh (C) By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh
- Kazahaya Traditional Arts Festival
- Museum of Modern Art presents wide-ranging program on ‘Black Intimacy’
- Over 40 Art Shows to See Right Now
- Summer Arts Returns With More Than 25 Public Events At CSU
- 42 concerts, plays, and arts events you shouldn’t miss in New England
- Hanoi prepares for Japanese Cultural Exchange Festival 2018
- Hanoi to develop literature and arts
- On Tap: Parrotheads to perform at Antioch’s El Campanil
- 'Artes de Cuba' brings music, dance, art, film, theater to Kennedy Center
- Uzbekistan Culture Days 2018 in Vietnam to open in Hanoi, Thanh Hoa
Performance blended contemporary dance with traditional art presented in Hanoi have 229 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.