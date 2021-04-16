Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) talks to outgoing US Ambassador to Việt Nam· Daniel Kritenbrink during the reception on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception for outgoing US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel Kritenbrink in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which the Vietnamese leader recognised the diplomat's contributions to the increasingly practical and effective development of the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and the US. He affirmed Việt Nam's external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and active international integration, adding that Việt Nam hopes to further strengthen the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership. The Party chief asked the ambassador to convey his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his congratulations on the Vietnamese leader's re-election as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. Through the ambassador, he invited the US President to visit Việt Nam soon. He expressed his belief that the Việt Nam-US relationship will be further developed in an effective and practical manner in the working tenure of President Biden. For his part, Kritenbrink lauded the… Read full this story

Party leader lauds outgoing US ambassador’s contributions to Việt Nam-US ties have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.