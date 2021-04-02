Party General Secretary Trọng relieved from State Presidency

Party and State leaders congratulated Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (second from left) on his State President tenure as he was relieved from the post on Friday after National Assembly cast secret votes on his dismissal. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly on Friday voted to pass a resolution officially relieving Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from the State Presidency. A total of 438 legislators out of the 440 present at the 11th plenary session of the 14th-tenure parliament voted in favour of the resolution or 91.25 per cent. One voted against the resolution and one abstained. The candidate nominated to replace Trọng is Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, who was also relieved from his Prime Minister post earlier in the morning. NA legislators discussed in groups on Friday afternoon the nomination and will conduct a vote on the new State President on Monday when the session resumes after the weekend break. Addressing legislators, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said that over the last two years, Party General Secretary Trọng also carried out the duties of the State Presidency since the death of the previous President Trần Đại Quang in September 2018. This is equal parts an honour and onerous responsibility… Read full this story

