A farmer from Ea Bhốk Commune in Đắk Lắk Province's Cư Kuin District harvests pepper. A memorandum of understanding has been signed aiming at supporting collaboration for sustainable pepper development in Việt Nam VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a partnership for the sustainable production and trade of Vietnamese pepper for 2021-2025 has been signed between the Plant Protection Department (PPD) and Sustainable Spices Initiative (SSI) and IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH). Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyễn Quý Dương, Deputy head of the PPD under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the MoU aimed to generate about 60,000 tonnes of pepper, 75 per cent of exported pepper and help 25 per cent of farmers access safe production models and improve their livelihoods. "One of the top priorities of the signing MoU between the three parties is to support small and medium enterprises and farmers to control pesticide residue in pepper, forming production linkages and promote communication and expansion of safe pepper production models," Duong said on Tuesday. This type of partnership would ensure sustainable production, meeting market requirements, he said, adding that each side would bring into full play its strength. Per the MoU, the… Read full this story

Partnership for sustainable production and trade of Vietnamese pepper launched have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.