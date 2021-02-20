Former Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese in France ( UGVF ) Nguyen Thanh Tong (second, right) and representatives of the UGVF receive the Independence Order presented to the association for the second time.(Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Oversea Vietnamese ( OVs ) in France always believe in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam ( CPV ), and hope the country will develop strongly, said former Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) Nguyen Thanh Tong. In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in France, Tong highlighted the success of the 13th National Party Congress, saying that in the ‘gloomy sky’ of the global economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a remarkable and proud bright spot. He believed that the country will thrive further under the leadership of newly-elected leaders. Meanwhile, Lydia Samarbakhsh, head of the Communist Party of France Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, praised Vietnam's successes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the implementation of urgent and drastic decisions to effectively respond to the health crisis. Vietnam has been always transparent in giving pandemic-related information, she stressed, noting that this has helped the international community assess the pandemic situation, thus enabling governments to prepare their… Read full this story

OVs in France, French friends believe in bright future of Vietnam have 295 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.