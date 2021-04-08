Old Đà Lạt monasteries get second life

by Xuân Đăng A redemptorist monastery with a typical French colonial architecture that is one of the ancient religious buildings in Đà Lạt. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng The Central Highlands city of Đà Lạt is famous for its cool climate, pine-scented air and mountain views. Often referred to as a "city in a forest", "fog city" or “city of flowers”, it is also home to many old religious buildings. Most of them were built during the French colonial period after the French founded the city as a resort town to get away from the humid, hot climate in the south. Monasteries with arched windows and balconies with large glass doors are European in design, but are also in harmony with the gentle rhythm of the city. Some monasteries are still places of prayer, while the rest have been assigned to state units for maintenance and repair or have been changed to become tourist attractions. New life The most typical of these is the Redemptorist monastery, which is now being used as a biological museum managed by the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) Biological Institute. The former monastery, built in 1952, is located in the middle of a pine forest on Tùng Lâm hill, seven kilometres from Đà Lạt. The building was constructed with the typical symmetrical French architecture. At the centre of the building stands a cross with the Latin… Read full this story
- Cherry-like apricot blossoms start to dye Da Lat pink on New Year
- Hillside Da Lat cafe serves coffee with a vista twist
- Da Lat, Phu Quoc and Sa Pa named top three destinations for New Year holiday
- ‘Typical’ Da Lat crab noodle soup eatery turns 30
- COVID-19: 91-year-old Martin Kenyon has second COVID-19 jab
- Hima Das: From obscurity to fame in 51.46 seconds
- The joys of being an absolute beginner – for life
- Tombstone dating back 1,400 years with the inscription 'Blessed Maria, who lived an immaculate life' in ancient Greek is discovered by staff of a national park in Israel
- 'She assaulted and battered them': Attorney for black Grammy winning musician demands Manhattan DA prosecute 'SoHo Karen' who falsely accused his son, 14, of stealing her iPhone
- Manhattan DA and NYPD are both investigating SoHo Karen who falsely accused black teen of stealing her iPhone as attorney Ben Crump calls for her to be charged with assault
Old Đà Lạt monasteries get second life have 388 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.