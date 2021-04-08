Old Đà Lạt monasteries get second life

by Xuân Đăng A redemptorist monastery with a typical French colonial architecture that is one of the ancient religious buildings in Đà Lạt. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng The Central Highlands city of Đà Lạt is famous for its cool climate, pine-scented air and mountain views. Often referred to as a "city in a forest", "fog city" or “city of flowers”, it is also home to many old religious buildings. Most of them were built during the French colonial period after the French founded the city as a resort town to get away from the humid, hot climate in the south. Monasteries with arched windows and balconies with large glass doors are European in design, but are also in harmony with the gentle rhythm of the city. Some monasteries are still places of prayer, while the rest have been assigned to state units for maintenance and repair or have been changed to become tourist attractions. New life The most typical of these is the Redemptorist monastery, which is now being used as a biological museum managed by the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) Biological Institute. The former monastery, built in 1952, is located in the middle of a pine forest on Tùng Lâm hill, seven kilometres from Đà Lạt. The building was constructed with the typical symmetrical French architecture. At the centre of the building stands a cross with the Latin… Read full this story

