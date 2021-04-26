Northern region on alert for extreme weather

Heavy rains damaged houses and farm products in Đại Từ District, the northern province of Thái Nguyên last week. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hằng HÀ NỘI — Provinces and cities in the northeast and north-central regions are set to see heavy rain of up to 40-120mm on Monday, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. The localities may experience showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, bringing risks of flash floods, landslides and flooding in mountainous provinces. The warning on the level of natural disaster risk caused by cyclones, lightning and hail is at level one out of five for the northeast and north-central regions . Lai Châu, Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Bắc Kạn and Lạng Sơn provinces are seen as most at-risk. To minimise damage caused by extreme weather, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on Saturday issued a document asking provinces and cities to closely monitor developments of storms, flash floods, landslides and flooding. They should review the safety of citizens’ houses and prepare response plans for if a natural disaster occurs. Provinces and cities in the north and north-central regions should direct agencies to coordinate with communication agencies, especially at the grassroots… Read full this story

