Northern provinces told to prepare for dangerous weather

Illustrative image. The northern region, including Hà Nội, is expected to experience medium to heavy rain in the coming days. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the northern region between April 6 and 14, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting. There will be scattered rain and thunderstorm in the northeast from the evening of April 12 to 14 in some areas. Hail and strong winds might occur. The Central Highlands and southern region are forecast to enjoy sunny weather during the day and might experience showers and thunderstorms in some places at night. During a thunderstorm, there is a possibility of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong winds. Hoàng Phúc Lâm, deputy director of the centre, said people could anticipate a thunderstorm when there are dark clouds and strong winds. These could mean the appearance of lightning and tornadoes. He advised people to find safe shelter and avoid travelling on the road when there are thunderstorms, tornadoes, or lightning. Thunderstorms usually occur after half an hour of rain. Then come gusts of wind, lightning, or whirlwinds. The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting has applied technology including weather apps, Facebook and Zalo to provide information to people as soon…

