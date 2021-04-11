Ninh Thuận co-operatives link up with companies to sell farm produce

An asparagus field of the Tuấn Tú General Service Co-operative in Ninh Phước District's An Hải Commune. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành NINH THUẬN – Agriculture co-operatives in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận have linked up with companies to increase product value and guarantee outlets, the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has said. Up to 24 of the province's 63 agriculture co-operatives have linkages with companies to develop value chains for their products like rice, corn, grapes, asparagus and organic cashew nuts. The 24 co-operatives produce agricultural products on large-scale fields that use advanced farming techniques. Many products of the co-operatives have been granted international standard certificates from the EU and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP). The Tuấn Tú General Service Co-operative in Ninh Phước District's An Hải Commune grows asparagus on a large-scale field to VietGAP standards and has a farm contract with Tiên Tiến Organic Agriculture Farm to guarantee outlets for its members. Hùng Ky, director of Tuấn Tú, said: "The co-operative supplies loans and fertilisers to its members to grow asparagus and teaches them techniques to produce safe, quality products.” The agriculture co-operatives’ products have been included in the country's “one commune – one product” (OCOP) programme in the province. OCOP products… Read full this story

