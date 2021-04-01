by An Phương Business owners on Bùi Viện pedestrian street in downtown Hồ Chi Minh City are suffering from a lack of customers due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bùi Viện and its connecting streets in District 1 are known as a hotspot for entertaining at night and during the weekend. Due to the pandemic, they have faced multiple challenges keeping their businesses alive. Boheme, a popular pub on Bùi Viện Street in HCM City, has seen a huge drop in the number of customers. VNS Photo An Phương Many bars bands such as Hair of the Dog, Sahara, Go2 and S.H are now closed. "It has been very difficult these days. I thought the pandemic would be over soon so I could resume casual business. But we have not been that lucky," said Bách Nguyễn, a lounge owner on Bùi Viện Street. Bách added that even though he had offered many promotions, both online and offline such as “buy one get one free” or even “buy one get two free”, business remained poor. Some businesses have switched to selling snacks or dishes related to snails to attract young customers, while others are serving during lunch time, with local dishes offered to people working nearby. At 9pm during weekdays, the street is lit with many neon… Read full this story

Night businesses on Bùi Viện Street suffer heavy losses have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.