New trail star found in Việt Nam Trail Marathon

Hà Thị Hậu of Sa Pa (middle) celebrates winning the 70km female race in the Việt Nam Trail Marathon this year. Photo courtesy of the organiser Marathon MỘC CHÂU — Hà Thị Hậu of Sa Pa won the 70km female race in the Việt Nam Trail Marathon (VTM) held in Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province on Saturday. First-time ultra runner Hậu took the victory after beating established trail runners Axelle de Feraudy from France and Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 100km champion Nguyễn Thị Đường of Việt Nam. Hậu is from a mountainous area, hailing from Sa Pa Town, Lào Cai Province where she regularly runs the hills and is also a running guide for Topas, the organiser of the event. "I'll run in the 52km category in the upcoming VMM, then I target the VMM 100km," said Hậu. Runners during the Việt Nam Trail Marathon this year. Photo courtesy of the organiser In the 70km male event, the winner was Valentin Orange of France who beat Phạm Đức Luân and Nguyễn Văn Long of Việt Nam in second and third, respectively. "It was a beautiful route through Mộc Châu," said Orange at the finish, where he looked very strong despite running 70km, much of which was… Read full this story

