New species of plants found in Lâm Đồng Province

Camellia Flosculora, a genus of flowering plants in the family Theaceae is found at Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park in the central highlands Lâm Đồng Province by a group of Vietnamese and international scientists and researchers. — Photo courtesy of Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park LÂM ĐỒNG — Four new species of camellia (a genus of flowering plants in the family Theaceae) and Begonia (a genus of perennial flowering plants in the family of Begoniaceae) – have been found in Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park in Lâm Đồng Province by a group of Vietnamese and international scientists and researchers. Dr Lê Văn Hương, director of the park, told Việt Nam News that reports of the new four plants – including two camellia species ( Camellia Flosculora and Camellia bidoupensis ) and two begonia species ( begonia hongiaoensis and begonia lamdongiana ) – have been recently published by Phytotaxa (a botany journal); Brittonia (a peer-reviewed botanical journal) and International Camellia Society . Camellia bidoupensis, a camellia species, is reported as a new species found at Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park. — Photo courtesy of Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park Hương said the discoveries were thanks to the great efforts made by researchers and scientists during field surveys at the park.

