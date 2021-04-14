New shows, young singers are attracting big audiences

The “Veston” music project was held at the Pedagogical College of Đà Lạt. It sold out all of its 5,000 tickets. VNS Photo An Phương HCM CITY — Although affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese music market has been able to make changes in recent months, adding major music shows, quality products and many new faces with bold musical personalities. After more than a month of delay, the concert of famous pop singer Mỹ Tâm is expected to take place on April 25 at Military Zone 7 Stadium in HCM City and May 1 at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội. Most of the songs to be performed in the show are hits from her latest album Tâm 9 . The show will also feature special guests like Hà Anh Tuấn, Phan Mạnh Quỳnh and rapper Wowy. Recently, Tuấn held a music concert in Đà Lạt City to launch his music project “Veston” to audiences. The concert sold all of its more than 5,000 tickets. On May 15, a concert of love songs over 30 years of Quốc Bảo will be held at Hòa Bình Theater in District 1 in HCM City. The show will be divided into three parts to represent the career of the musician. It will include performances by celebrated singers like Trần Thu Hà and Bằng Kiều. In… Read full this story

