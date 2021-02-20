New leaders to push Vietnam forwards on development path: Russian analyst

From left: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong , and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cast ballots at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA) Moscow (VNA) – A Russian analyst has talked about the new leadership of Vietnam in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, highly valuing the virtue and capacity of the country's newly-elected leaders. Valeria Vershinina, an analyst from the ASEAN Centre of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) University under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is assessed as an experienced leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam , and new State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has established himself as a talented leader during the years he served as the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, she went on, new National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and new PM Pham Minh Chinh are both managers with strategic mindset and rich experience in their previous leadership positions. The key leaders also harmoniously represent different regions across the country, she added. Vershinina held that the Vietnamese National Assembly has clear-sightedly selected a person who always supports… Read full this story

