New Hà Nội FC coach impressed by HAGL

Coach Park Choong-kyun (middle) seen in a training session with Hà Nội FC. Photo Hà Nội FC Football HÀ NỘI — Newly-appointed Hà Nội FC coach Park Choong-kyun has offered high praise to rivals Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and their tactics. The South Korean coach spoke to the media after a training session to prepare for his first match in charge of the team against Bình Định today in the V.League 1. Park revealed that he didn't hesitate when he was approached by Hà Nội FC who are known as an ambitious club. After a week of getting acquainted with the new team, Park said he had identified the weaknesses that Hà Nội need to overcome. "I took on the mission from the middle of the football season. Through the recent matches, I have analysed the team's weaknesses to repair. The play style of Hà Nội and my football philosophy are very similar,' said Park. "I don't have difficulties with the play style of the team. However, Hà Nội need to improve their defence. The club has many shortcomings, but this is a tactical issue so I can't disclose it," Park added. Park Choong-kyun revealed that he didn't hesitate when he… Read full this story
