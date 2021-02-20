New general director takes the lead of Shinhan Finance

Having been working for Shinhan Card (Korea), the parent company of Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company (Shinhan Finance), for more than 26 years, Oh Taejoon has a wealth of experience in risk management, business operation management, and financial product development. Prior to his appointment as general director of Shinhan Finance, he was the deputy CEO of the company from February 2020, along with the role as member of the Member Council from November 2020. Oh Taejoon has made great contributions to Shinhan Finance's notable achievements in the financial sector with constantly improving business results. He is personally participating in the company's entire transformation journey, helping promote digitalisation across the board, from customer service to office and human resources management, to improve operational efficiency. Oh Taejoon, new general director of Shinhan Finance "I am honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Shinhan Finance to new heights in its transformation and development. Vietnam is a critical market for our global business with great opportunities to expand our offerings, leveraging strategic and technical support in digitalization by Shinhan Card," said Oh Taejoon. "Our top priority will be on diversifying compassionate finance solutions and benefits to our customers, partners, and the communities, capitalising on… Read full this story

