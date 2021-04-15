New foreign minister holds talks with Australian, Malaysian, Philippine counterparts

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday held separate online conversations with Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, Malaysian foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. During the conversations, Sơn said Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines are important and reliable partners that share many strategic interests with Việt Nam. He expressed his satisfaction with positive development steps in Việt Nam’s Strategic Partnerships with Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines in the recent years, with political trust enhanced and trade and investment maintained despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian, Malaysian and Philippine ministers congratulated Sơn his appointment and congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in pandemic control and socio-economic development as well as its successes in external affairs when it was the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure. They agreed to closely co-ordinate to promote relations with Việt Nam in all aspects, with the focus on promoting delegation exchanges, speeding up high-level and all-level meetings in flexible forms, implementing bilateral co-operation mechanisms and agreements, strengthening and deepening security – defence collaboration; and continuing… Read full this story

