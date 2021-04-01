New crop keeps families together

By Lê Hương A light rain falls early on a cool spring morning. The field of ramie (a type of nettle with fibrous stems) in Đồng Vệ Village seems fresher from the moisture. Lương Thị Đàn, 33, from the Xa Phó ethnic minority group, works her land with a keen eye, clearing away wild grass from the roots of the ramie and sometimes picking little worms off the leaves. She loses herself in what has been a daily task for the last two years. Nearby, her husband, Vũ Văn Toán, 40, works a hoe on a bare plot of land. He will soon seed new ramie in the ground. LIFE CHANGER: Local women can earn stable incomes from growing ramie. VNS Photo Nguyễn Nam The couple chat with their children from time to time. Incredibly, just two years prior they spent almost the whole year working elsewhere, sometimes apart from each other, while their children stayed with their grandparents. "We barely made ends meet here, so we had to find work wherever we could and send money home for my parents to raise our children," said Đàn. At the end of 2018, many women in Đồng Vệ Village, Chiềng Ken… Read full this story

