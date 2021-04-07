New chairs chosen for NA Committees

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (third, left) and newly-elected Chairmen of NA Committees, NA Secretary General and State Auditor General. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons to a number of NA Committees on Wednesday, with the approval of all 463 deputies present at the session. Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, a member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, was elected as Chairman of the 14th NA's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents. Lê Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, has become the new Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment. Meanwhile, Vũ Hải Hà, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, will hold the post of Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations. The resolution took effect as soon as it won the approval of the legislature. Also at the session, Bùi Văn Cường, a member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, was elected Secretary General of the 14th legislature. A resolution on his election won approval votes of all 465 deputies… Read full this story

