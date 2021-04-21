Navy’s chief receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam

At the reception, the Japanese ambassador thanked Rear Admiral Nghiem for warmly welcoming the Japanese delegation, highlighting that Japan always considers Vietnam an important strategic partner, especially in recent years when the relationship between the two countries has been expanded in many fields. He also affirmed that the two countries have enjoyed fruitful results of naval cooperation over the past time. The Vietnam People’s Navy created favorable conditions for port calls to Vietnam by Japanese naval ships. He hoped that the bilateral ties would be further expanded in the coming time. For his part, Rear Admiral Nghiem recalled milestones in the friendship and cooperation between the two governments, militaries, and navies over the past time, which has contributed to building the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership. Regarding naval cooperation, the two navies have exchanged delegations, sent ships to visit each other, and held training exercises at sea. Rear Admiral Nghiem expressed his hope that in his new working position, Ambassador Yamada Takio would continue to make positive contributions to bringing the relationship between the two countries in general and the militaries and navies in particular to a new height. Translated by Minh Anh

