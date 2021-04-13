Naval Region 5 boosts joint patrols for peace, stability in southwestern waters

The command is entrusted with managing and defending the southwestern waters from Ganh Hao estuary (in Bac Lieu province) to Ha Tien (Kien Giang province). Covering the area of 150,000 sq.km, these waters border the waters of Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. It has a nearly 450 km of coastline, numerous estuaries, and 153 large and small islands, of which 46 are inhabited. Besides advantages in task performance, the command has also faced many challenges. In fact, in these designated waters, there remains 16,000 sq.km of overlapping waters between Vietnam and Cambodia, 650 sq.km of overlapping waters among Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, and some 2,800 sq.km of overlapping waters between Vietnam and Malaysia. The sovereignty over these overlapping waters has not been clearly defined, so it is difficult to manage. Therefore, to maintain peace and stability in the waters, the Naval Region 5 Command has strengthened its ties with the naval forces of regional countries, including the Royal Cambodian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy. According to Lieutenant Commander Nguyen Trung Thong, Commissar of Flotilla 512 and Senior Lieutenant Pham Van Thuy, Captain of Ship 264 of Brigade 127, the command has conducted joint patrols with regional navies, considering each patrol… Read full this story

