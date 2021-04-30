Natural disaster preparedness should be long-term: minister

Anti-erosion dyke being built alongside Ô Môn River, Cần Thơ City in Mekong Delta region. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Disaster prevention should be a radical, long-term strategy, based on new technology such as forecasting and remote sensing to minimise damage. That was the message from Lê Minh Hoan, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and deputy chairman of the Central Steering Committee on Flood and Storm Control who was speaking at a disaster prevention this week. According to a report last year by the Central Steering Committee on Flood and Storm Control, in mountainous areas prolonged heavy rain caused landslides and large-scale flash floods resulting in great damage to people and property. In the first months of this year, a number of damaging cold spells, thunderstorms, lightning and hail storms occurred. Although the rainy season has not yet started, some localities have been hit by flash floods causing serious damage. This was rare and signals a year of unpredictable natural disasters in the northern mountainous region. Natural disasters in this area from the beginning of this year, had caused three deaths and one injury, 320 houses were damaged, 1,086 cattle died, and economic loss estimated at VNĐ25 billion… Read full this story
