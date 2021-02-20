National tourism year launched

NINH BÌNH — A ceremony was held in Hoa Lư ancient royal capital in the northern province of Ninh Bình on Tuesday to launch the National Tourism Year 2021 with Ninh Bình as the main destination. Various activities will promote local tourism with the theme ‘Hoa Lư – Thousand Year Old Royal Capital’ hosted by local authorities and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. An aerial view of a temple in Hoa Lư Ancient Capital. — Photo useful.vn Addressing the ceremony, the chairman of Ninh Bình's People's Committee Phạm Quang Ngọc said hosting Tourism Year 2021 is the great honour and responsibility of local authorities and people, which is also a chance for the province to confirm its role in the tourism map of Việt Nam and the world. "This is also an opportunity for Ninh Bình to develop and become a leading destination in Việt Nam," he said. Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Ðức Ðam said the theme of the event once more confirm the eternal value of ancient Hoa Lư capital and other cultural and natural heritage sites in the province. "Those are priceless asset of the whole country," he said. The Deputy PM asked agencies to work together to… Read full this story

