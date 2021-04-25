National Quality Awards 2019-2020 bestowed on 116 businesses

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and representatives from a number of ministries, sectors and businesses attended the event. The Vietnam National Quality Awards 2019 went to 61 enterprises, while 55 others received the Awards in 2020. Also at the ceremony, the Global Performance Excellence Awards (GPEA) 2019-2020 were presented to four enterprises: Viglacera Corporation JSC; KIZUNA JV Joint Stock Company, Tan A Production and Trading Company Limited, and Central Power Electronic Measurement Equipment Manufacturing Center of the Central Power Corporation. Addressing the event, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said the winners were all typical enterprises with the high spirit of innovation, which crystallized the quality of their products and services. In the coming time, the ministry will continue to work hard on setting out policies so that businesses can enjoy preferential treatment on market access and development, thus improving their productivity and quality as well as promoting innovation, improving their competitiveness, he said. The National Quality Awards were approved by the Prime Minister and are included in the GPEA. The PM signed decisions presenting the awards to 116 companies last year. Over the past 25 years, more than 2,000 enterprises have won these awards, including… Read full this story

