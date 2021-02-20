In preparation for the festival, all technological platforms have been readied to serve readers. Numerous exchange activities and forums will take place on book365.vn . This is the second year the National Online Book Festival is held with the message "Bringing books to everywhere". The National Online Book Festival is expected to serve over 60% of readers in many localities outside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The organising board also aims to attract over 100 publishing houses and units around the country and have a minimum of 10 million hits as well as 10,000 book titles for sale and over 30,000 books for readers.

National Online Book Festival launched have 214 words, post on en.nhandan.org.vn at April 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.