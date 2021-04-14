National governance, public administration improve: PAPI report

Since 2018, PAPI has been co-funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia, the Embassy of Ireland and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam. The report, which assessed citizen experiences with national and local government performance in governance, public administration, and public service delivery, showed that the Control of Corruption in the Public Sector dimension has improved significantly each year since 2016. The dimension on Vertical Accountability Towards Citizens also steadily improved during the 2016-2021 term, mainly because an increasing number of citizens have contacted local officials, in particular village heads and People's Council delegates. Dimensions posting declines included Participation at Local Levels and Public Administrative Procedures. "New features of the 2020 PAPI Report include insightful findings on the performance of local governments across two terms (2011-2016 and 2016-2021); experience of internal migrants with accessing services in receiving provinces; and voter perception of women in leadership roles," UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said in her opening remark at the report launch. "As the Government embarks on a new term, PAPI provides rich and deep datasets on citizens' perception of local government achievement in each of the 63 provinces and important metrics to review… Read full this story

