National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) congratulates Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday morning as he was relieved from his position. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly on Friday morning adopted a resolution on the official dismissal of Nguyễn Xuân Phúc from his post at the end of his five-year term. A total of 446 legislators, or 94.17 per cent of all 452 legislators present at the NA building in Hà Nội to attend the ongoing final session of the 14th-tenure, voted in favour of the resolution, while six (1.25 per cent) voted against. Phúc will continue to discharge the duties expected of a Prime Minister until the office is transferred to his successor, scheduled for April 5. Earlier, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng presented a report on the explanation and collection of NA deputies' opinions on relieving the Prime Minister, followed by legislators’ casting of secret ballots to relieve the Prime Minister. The dismissal paves the way for the next Government leader to take charge, but also for Phúc’s nomination to be the new State President, according to NA leaders. At a recent press conference, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office… Read full this story

National Assembly dismisses PM Phúc at end of term have 339 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.