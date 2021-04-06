National Assembly dismisses officials at the end of their terms

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (fourth from right) gives flowers to dismissed members of the National Assembly Standing Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday morning dismissed several officials upon the end of their term in office, under the direction of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ. At the beginning of the session, NA Permanent Deputy Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn reported the discussion results and took the NA deputies' opinions on the dismissals of some members of the NA Standing Committee (NASC), the chairmen of some committees of the NA, the Secretary-General of the NA and the State Auditor General. The NA dismissed several members of the NA Standing Committee by secret ballot. After the vote counting committee announced the results, Deputy Secretary-General of the NA Nguyễn Trường Giang presented draft resolutions on the dismissals. All 448 delegates present, 93.3 per cent of the total number of NA deputies, voted for a resolution to dismiss NASC members Phan Thanh Bình, Phan Xuân Dũng, Nguyễn Văn Giàu, Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc and Trần Văn Túy at the end of their terms. All 448 also voted in favour of a resolution to dismiss Phan Thanh Bình as Chairman of the… Read full this story

