NA Vice Chairman examines election preparations in Yen Bai

Hai, who is also Chairman of the NA's Finance and Budget Committee and a member of the National Election Council (NEC), asked the province to continue its communications efforts, particularly in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas. Priority should be given to increasing IT application and training personnel for the task, intensifying inspections, and encouraging people to vote, he added. Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Huy Tuan said that as of April 12, Yen Bai had organised a total of 1,306 conferences to collect feedback from constituents on candidates for the elections in their constituencies. Also head of the provincial election committee, Tuan said Yen Bai has nearly 600,000 constituents. The province has held its third political consultative conference, agreeing on a list of eight and 97 candidates for election as deputies to the 15th NA and members of all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026, respectively. Source: VNA

