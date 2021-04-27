NA Standing Committee approves administrative boundary’s adjustment of HN and 3 provinces

National Assembly vice chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định chaired the session yesterday. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly Standing Committee yesterday morning decided to approve the establishment and adjustment of the administrative boundary of Hà Nội City and three provinces of Thanh Hóa, Đồng Nai and Tuyên Quang at the 55th session. The session was chaired by National Assembly vice chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định. Reporting at the session, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said based on recommendations of the People's Committee of Hà Nội, Thanh Hóa, Đồng Nai and Tuyên Quang, the Government sent a proposal to the NA Standing Committee to adjust the administrative boundary of eight residential groups in Bắc Nghĩa Tân Area, from Cổ Nhuế 1 Ward of Bắc Từ Liêm District to Nghĩa Tân Ward of Cầu Giấy District. The Government also proposed to move the administrative boundary of the residential group No 28 from Mỹ Đình 2 Ward of Nam Từ Liêm District to Mai Dịch Ward, Cầu Giấy District. The move aimed to fix shortcomings in administrative management, ensuring compliance with legal regulations after obtaining consensus of the people in the area, she said. For Thanh Hóa Province, the… Read full this story

