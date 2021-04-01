NA chairman Vương Đình Huệ congratulate three new NA vice chairmen – ( from left) Nguyễn Khắc Định, Trần Thanh Mẫn and Nguyễn Đức Hải. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has three new Vice Chairmen of the National Assembly (NA). On Thursday morning, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Trần Thanh Mẫn, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee Nguyễn Đức Hải and Secretary of Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Khắc Định were elected as new NA vice chairpersons. 455 out of 456 deputies presence at the NA sitting on Thursday morning agreed to approve the NA's resolution on NA vice chairpersons election. Mẫn, born in 1962 in the southern province of Hậu Giang used to work as vice secretariat of Cần Thơ City Party Committee and chairman of the city People's Committee, vice president of Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC). During the 2014-2019 tenure, he was appointed as vice president cum General Secretariat of the VFFCC. At at the seventh Congress of the eighth VFFCC in June, 2017, Mẫn was appointed as President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to replace Nguyễn Thiện Nhân, who was appointed head of the Party Committee of HCM City a month before. He holds a PhD in economics. Nguyễn Đức Hải, born in 1961 in the central… Read full this story

NA has three new vice chairmen have 386 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.