NA conducts procedures to relieve Prime Minister, State President

In the morning, the NA Standing Committee will report the results of group discussions on relieving the Prime Minister. The State President will present a report on the explanation and acquisition of NA deputies' opinions on relieving the Prime Minister. After that, the legislators will cast secret ballots to relieve the Prime Minister. After the voting results are announced, the legislature will discuss and vote on a resolution on relieving the Prime Minister. The NA Standing Committee will present a proposal to relieve the State President. The deputies will then discuss the issue in groups. In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee will report the results of the group discussions, as well as the explanation and acquisition of NA deputies' opinions on relieving the State President. The lawmakers will cast secret ballots to relieve the State President. After the voting results are announced, the NA will debate and vote on a resolution on relieving the State President. The next day, the NA Standing Committee will present a nomination list to the NA to elect the State President. The NA deputies will discuss in groups the candidacy for the State President. Source: VNA

