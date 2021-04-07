Legislators adopts a resolution on relieving Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as well as 12 ministers and other cabinet members on April 7 (Photo: VNA) Under the resolution, passed by 454 out of 457 attending deputies, the relieved ministers and cabinet members in the 2016-2021 tenure are Minister of Defence Ngo Xuan Lich; Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh; Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong; Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha; Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien; Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Affairs Do Van Chien; Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung; Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung; Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha; Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh; and Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai. Also on April 7, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh submitted a list of proposed personnel for a number of positions of deputy prime ministers, ministers and other cabinet members to the National Assembly for approval. Legislators' discussion outcomes on the list will be announced on April 8 morning.

NA approves relief of Deputy PM, ministers, cabinet members have 251 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.