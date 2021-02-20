Multinational electronics giants boost investment in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong (right) talks with foreign investors Vibrant investment In the first quarter of 2021, despite ongoing Covid-19 complications, both electronics giants Intel and Samsung increased investment in Vietnam, pursuing their long-term goals in this market. Specifically, Intel Products Vietnam decided to pour an additional US$475 million into its manufacturing facility, raising its total registered investment to more than US$1.5 billion. The additional investment enables Intel to promote the manufacturing of 5G products, Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid technology, and 10th generation Intel Core processors. According to Intel Products Vietnam's Director of Finance Alan Danner, the company so far has manufactured and exported more than two billion microprocessors and semiconductors. By the end of 2020, Intel Products Vietnam's total export value had exceeded US$50 billion, and the company had generated jobs for nearly 7,000 people, including 2,700 Intel employees. Meanwhile, Samsung HCMC CE Complex was allowed to shift its classification from a high-tech firm to an export-processing company. Its project in the Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) was first licensed on September 25, 2014, and its investment capital has now reached US$2 billion. Covering more than 93ha, Samsung's factory in the SHTP… Read full this story

