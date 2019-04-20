Since December 2018, after being assigned to running the event, the MR7 Command closely worked with South-based agencies of the Ministry of National Defense to hold over 20 meetings to discuss and deploy tasks in line with organizing training courses for in-charge units. Up to now, 91 countries have registered to attend the meeting. Major General Du Truong Giang, Deputy Commander of MR7, asked all relevant forces to raise their high sense of responsibility to effectively implement missions during the coming CISM meeting, contributing to promoting the image of the Vietnam People's Army among international guests. Meanwhile, Chief of CISM's Reception and Convention Division Edson Aita said that the 74th CISM meeting would see the largest number of participating delegations so far and expressed his belief that Vietnam would successfully host the event. Translated by Van Hieu
- Knicks remain favorites to re-sign Carmelo Anthony as All-Star prepares to meet with Bulls
- Iowa Democrats throw support behind Hillary Clinton as she prepares to meet rivals on stage
- As Tom Brady and Peyton Manning prepare to meet again, a look at other all-time greats who are forever linked
- As Gov. Doug Ducey prepares to meet pope, how does he navigate demands of faith, realities of governing?
- White House denies it has agreement for direct talks with Iran, but says U.S. is prepared to do so
- Wendi McLendon-Covey on meeting President Obama: 'I will probably start crying'
- First CRA meeting since FBI probe came to light nixed
- Illinois woman to meet ‘mystery priest’ who miraculously appeared at crash site
- Harvey 2017: Emergency officials in South Texas prepare for storm
- Obama endorses Hillary Clinton for president following Sanders meeting
MR7 well prepares for CISM meeting have 268 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.