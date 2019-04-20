Since December 2018, after being assigned to running the event, the MR7 Command closely worked with South-based agencies of the Ministry of National Defense to hold over 20 meetings to discuss and deploy tasks in line with organizing training courses for in-charge units. Up to now, 91 countries have registered to attend the meeting. Major General Du Truong Giang, Deputy Commander of MR7, asked all relevant forces to raise their high sense of responsibility to effectively implement missions during the coming CISM meeting, contributing to promoting the image of the Vietnam People's Army among international guests. Meanwhile, Chief of CISM's Reception and Convention Division Edson Aita said that the 74th CISM meeting would see the largest number of participating delegations so far and expressed his belief that Vietnam would successfully host the event. Translated by Van Hieu

MR7 well prepares for CISM meeting have 268 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.