The gifts included 25,000 face masks, 100 boxes of dry rations, 100 boxes of canned fish, 500 liters of hand sanitizer, 1,000 mosquito nets, and VND 2 billion. At the event, Vo Tuan Ngoc, Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, expressed his thanks to MR7 for its assistance, affirming that these valuable and meaningful gifts will help the embassy contain the pandemic as well as encourage disadvantaged Vietnamese expatriates to overcome their difficulties in the current context. He added that over the past time, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia has unceasingly given support to Vietnamese expats while urging them to strictly exercise the COVID-19 preventive measures of the Cambodian government. Translated by Quynh Oanh

MR7 supports needy Vietnamese expats in Cambodia amidst COVID-19 have 226 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.