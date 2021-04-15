More than 8,000 ethnic minority women benefit from GREAT programme

Picking tea leaves in Chiềng Đi village, Vân Hồ District in Sơn La province. Many Chiềng Đi tea products are made according to organic standards sponsored by the GREAT. — Photo equality.aus4vietnam.org HÀ NỘI — More than 8,000 ethnic minority women have enjoyed increased income and 834 new jobs have been created for women in Lào Cai and Sơn La provinces due to the GREAT (Gender Responsive Equitable Agriculture and Tourism) programme supported by the Australian government. The figure was announced at the event ‘Empowering ethnic minority women: A taste of Lào Cai and Sơn La’ held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. According to Phil Harman, team leader of the GREAT programme, the project strives to help ethnic minority women access economic opportunities, make their own decisions for their participation, be recognised for their contributions and receive equitable economic benefits. At the same time, the project aims to solve the causes of market inefficiently and poverty, rather than just solve superficial problems. Tea field in Chiềng Đi village, Vân Hồ District in Sơn La province. — Photo equality.aus4vietnam.org With these efforts, despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project still creates positive changes in the lives of women. Ethnic minority women who participated… Read full this story

