A nurse at the Military Hospital 121 in the southern province of Cần Thơ prepares COVID-19 vaccine jab for frontline military units. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 59,000 Vietnamese people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The Ministry of Health said that by 4pm on April 12, the 59,249 vaccinated people included frontline doctors, medical staff, sample collectors, contact tracers, members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups as well as members of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of localities. Nine provinces in the country have completed first-phase vaccination – Tây Ninh, Long An, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Khánh Hoà, Đà Nẵng, Gia Lai, Hoà Bình, Hà Giang, and Bắc Ninh – using doses in the batch of 117,000 bought from AstraZeneca that arrived in February. The ministry also said the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation had also been making preparations to distribute 811,200 doses of AstraZeneca from COVAX Facility that were delivered to Việt Nam on April 1 as the second phase of the vaccination drive. The northern province of Bắc Ninh was the first locality in the country to start administering the vaccines in the second phase, with 311 people inoculated on April 12. Hà Nội’s health authorities planned to administer the… Read full this story

More than 59,000 Vietnamese people vaccinated have 277 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.