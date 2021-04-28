An inspector from the Ministry of Health checks COVID-19 prevention and control work at the An Phước Commune Medical Station in Mang Thít District, the southern province of Vĩnh Long. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Thúy Hằng HÀ NỘI — More than 318,700 people across the country have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccination by Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Provinces and cities have made efforts to speed up the vaccination process but still ensure safety. About 30 per cent of people had reactions after the vaccination, including fever, fatigue and injection site pain. The rate is lower than European reports and those of the manufacturers. These are common symptoms and also common reactions of the body to all vaccines in general, according to the MoH. In particular, the MoH said, because Việt Nam’s immunisation programme was very methodical with the goal of ensuring safety of people who get vaccinated, the procedures for vaccination against COVID-19 were different from other countries. There is screening, pre-vaccination counselling, safe vaccination sessions, and the vaccination person is monitored at the injection site for at least 30 minutes, then continues with home health monitoring for at least a day, before receiving follow up checks for up to three… Read full this story

More than 318,700 people receive COVID-19 vaccination have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.