More than 318,700 people receive COVID-19 vaccination

An inspector from the Ministry of Health checks COVID-19 prevention and control work at the An Phước Commune Medical Station in Mang Thít District, the southern province of Vĩnh Long. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Thúy Hằng HÀ NỘI — More than 318,700 people across the country have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccination by Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Provinces and cities have made efforts to speed up the vaccination process but still ensure safety. About 30 per cent of people had reactions after the vaccination, including fever, fatigue and injection site pain. The rate is lower than European reports and those of the manufacturers. These are common symptoms and also common reactions of the body to all vaccines in general, according to the MoH. In particular, the MoH said, because Việt Nam’s immunisation programme was very methodical with the goal of ensuring safety of people who get vaccinated, the procedures for vaccination against COVID-19 were different from other countries. There is screening, pre-vaccination counselling, safe vaccination sessions, and the vaccination person is monitored at the injection site for at least 30 minutes, then continues with home health monitoring for at least a day, before receiving follow up checks for up to three… Read full this story
- First Britons receive Covid-19 vaccine, a landmark moment in the pandemic
- New York will receive COVID-19 vaccine for 170K people: Cuomo
- 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare is second person in the U.K. to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Maharashtra identifies three groups for receiving COVID-19 vaccine on priority
- Obama, Bush, Clinton volunteer to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine
- People with serious allergies warned against receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Britain
- Healthcare workers, nursing homes in U.S. Dallas County to receive COVID-19 vaccines in December
- Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
- When Can You Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Britain Officially Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
More than 318,700 people receive COVID-19 vaccination have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.