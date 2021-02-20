More than 100,000 Vietnamese people vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2

Most of the people getting the jab were healthcare workers, members of anti-coronavirus community groups, and members of the steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control in localities. Localities such as Hanoi, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Dien Bien, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Thua Thien-Hue, Ho Chi Minh City have kick-started the second phase of the national inoculation campaign. The MoH has distributed the vaccine to localities, relevant ministries and agencies, and requested them to complete the campaign before May 5. It warned to recall the delivered vaccine if the designated localities and agencies do not meet the deadline. Meanwhile, the MoH's 06.00hrs update on April 21 shows Vietnam has not recorded new coronavirus cases during the past 12 hours after confirming 10 imported cases on April 20 evening. Localities have completely controlled the coronavirus outbreak in the community since the virus recurred in late January.
