More people in rural areas shopping online

A buyer shops online. — Photo nld.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Rural consumers are increasingly shop online, with 46 per cent of internet users engaged in online shopping activities. This was revealed in an annual report on consumer behaviour, consumption of media, brand usage and awareness of consumers in rural and suburban areas of Việt Nam, which was produced by Facebook and GroupM Việt Nam. Rural and suburban areas are potential areas for businesses to drive growth. Rural areas currently account for 63 per cent of the population, and 60 per cent of the country's gross domestic product. It is estimated that the monthly cost of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in rural areas will increase by 7 per cent on average annually from 2020-2025, faster than in class-1 urban areas (4 per cent). Compared to class-1 urban areas, over 70 per cent of industries still have the opportunity to boost the number of consumers. The survey also showed that consumers in rural areas are very proficient in using technology products and digital services. Up to 92 per cent of rural residents have used smartphones, a sharp increase compared to 2 years ago with 84 per cent. Accordingly, consumers in rural areas are using the…

