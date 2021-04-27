More gifts for Truong Sa troops and islanders

The delegation included the Navy's leaders, troops from the Naval Region 4 Command, representatives from the Supreme People's Court, Military Hospital 175, Vietnam Red Cross Society's Binh Phuoc provincial chapter, departments and People's Committees of the city and districts of Khanh Hoa province, and reporters. As scheduled, the delegation will visit and have exchanges with Truong Sa troops and islanders, and on-duty troops on DK1 platforms. In addition, representatives from Khanh Hoa province will hand over the provincial People's Committee's merit certificates to several groups with outstanding achievements in implementing defense-security tasks last year. The certificate is expected to encourage Truong Sa troops and islanders to contribute more to safeguarding national maritime sovereignty and the continental shelf. Translated by Mai Huong
