More domestic cases in Hà Nam and Hà Nội

A check point set up in Đông Anh District, new cases have been detected. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NAM — A doctor at a health centre in Hà Nam Province is suspected of having contracted COVID-29, according to the provincial health department. The doctor works at the healthcare centre in Lý Nhân District and had been in contact with people living with patient 2899 who earlier this week sparked the latest rise of domestic cases. Two other people who had been in contact with 28-year-old patient 2899 have also tested positive. On Thursday night, authorities in Quan Nhân village, Đạo Lý Commune, tested 1,068 people living among 320 households. More testing will continue to find and isolate anyone carrying the virus. And there are also two new cases in Hà Nội, according to information from the People's Committee. They are both workers in Thăng Long Industrial Zone in Đông Anh District and have been transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Disease for treatment. So far, the authorities have traced 28 people who came into close contact with those patients. Meanwhile on Friday morning, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired an urgent meeting discussing measures of preventing and controlling COVID-19 after the new domestic cases… Read full this story

