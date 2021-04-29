Mobilizing human value in national development: PM

Attention should be paid to mobilizing and effectively using natural resources such as land, forests, sea, air and environment to serve national development, he said. It is also necessary to make cultural tradition, history traditions and the tradition of solidarity and unity of the nation become development resources, he added. Chinh directed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider internal resources a fundamental, long-term and decisive strategy, and external resources an important, essential, frequent and breakthrough factor. He stressed the principle of "three don'ts" in addressing problems for localities, businesses and people: Don't say "no", Don't say "difficult", and Don't say "yes" but then take no action. Minister Nguyen Chi Dung stated that the ministry is making the Government's action plan implementing the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution to submit to the Government in May and mid-term socio-economic development and public investment plans for 2021-2025 to report to the Government and submit to the National Assembly as regulated. The ministry is also building a project on development of sea-based economic linkage clusters in line with building a strong sea-based economic center with an orientation to 2030, which is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister in December. An… Read full this story

