The mango growing area currently stands at some 87,000 ha, 48 percent of which is in the Mekong Delta. Vietnam shipped over 180 million USD worth of mangoes abroad last year, accounting for only 1.15 percent of the world's total. China was the largest market of Vietnam, with nearly 152 million USD, or 83.9 percent of the total, followed by Russia, the U.S., the Republic of Korea, the EU, Australia, and Japan, according to MARD's Agro Processing and Market Development Authority. To achieve the export target, Deputy Director of MARD's Plant Protection Department Nguyen Thi Thu Huong called on the ministry to upgrade her department's technical centers so as to carry out studies helping to remove technical barriers, seek new markets, and conduct pre-export checks. She also recommended MARD digitize its databases on farming zones, processing establishments, and packaging facilities. While localities should enhance connectivity between cultivation areas and increase training for local staff in charge of farming techniques, businesses need to seriously comply with regulations from both importing countries and Vietnam, boost production cooperation, maintain constant monitoring to ensure sufficient supply and quality materials, and remain updated on export information, Huong added. Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam said having… Read full this story

Ministry targets 650 million USD from mango exports by 2030 have 294 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.