Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn (standing, centre) and other experts from the Ministry of Health inspect COVID-19 vaccination in the Yên Bình District Medical Station, the northern province of Yên Bái. — VNA/VNS Photo Việt Dũng HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has introduced several changes to procedures for the diagnosis, treatment and hospital discharge for COVID-19 patients and called on hospitals to ensure they have sufficient oxygen reserves. At an online conference on COVID-19 prevention and vaccination safety on Wednesday morning, associate professor Lương Ngọc Khuê, director of Medical Examination and Treatment Administration under the MoH, said in the context of the spread of COVID-19 in the world, the risk of pandemic infiltration into Việt Nam was very great. Lockdowns have been imposed in neighbouring countries like Laos and Cambodia, while the virus is also spreading rapidly in regional nations like Indonesia and the Philippines. After more than a year since it first broke out, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has continuously changed, creating many different variants, making the virus more infectious and difficult to control. Virus studies are becoming clearer, so Việt Nam has rebuilt the treatment regimen for SARS-CoV-2. This is the fifth update since March 2020. In… Read full this story

Ministry of Health updates COVID-19 treatment regimen, calls on hospitals to ensure oxygen supply have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.