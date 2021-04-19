Ministry of Health sets up five inspection teams for COVID-19 control in southwest

On April 18, a team led by Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long travelled to Kiên Giang Province to check COVID-19 prevention and control measures including vaccinations. VNA/VNS Photo. Hồng Đạt HCM CITY — The Ministry of Health has set up five inspection teams for COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including vaccinations, in the southwest from April 18-30. The teams will visit Cần Thơ and the provinces of Kiên Giang, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp, Long An, An Giang, Tiền Giang, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Hậu Giang, Bạc Liêu, Cà Mau and Sóc Trăng. On April 18, a team led by Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long travelled to Kiên Giang Province to meet the local Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and checked activity at the international border gate and stations, quarantine areas, and a health centre in Hà Tiên city. Speaking at the meeting, Hà Văn Phúc, head of the province’s Department of Health, said that COVID-19 prevention and control at the border has been very stressful because neighbouring countries are seeing an increase in cases. The province is at high risk of community transmission, Phúc said. The control of migration through trails, border crossings and the sea is difficult, he added. The province has already found 142 illegal immigrants. The working conditions… Read full this story

