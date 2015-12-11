Participants at the conference PANO – Military Hospital 103 of the Military Medical University on December 10 th held a scientific conference as part of activities to celebrate its 65 th foundation day. 130 memoirs from the hospital's faculties, and other hospitals across the country, aimed to share information and experience in diagnosing and treating diseases. Over the past five years, the hospital has implemented hundreds of projects at all levels and featured in over 1,000 articles in prestigious magazines at home and abroad. Moreover, it successfully applied advanced treatment technologies to better serve patients. Translated by Van Hieu

Military hospital uses high technology have 231 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.