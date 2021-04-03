Military Hospital 211 conducts vaccination drive

In the first drive, 430 personnel of Military Hospital 211, the Preventive Medicine Team of Army Corps 3's Department of Logistics, the corps' forces spraying disinfectants and serving in quarantine areas, Military Hospital 15 under Army Corps 15, and the Kon Tum Provincial Border Guard Command will be vaccinated. As planned, the hospital will give COVID-19 vaccine shots to from 30 to 50 people a day. Before the vaccination drive, the Board of Directors of Military Hospital 211 developed a detailed plan and hosted a training course to equip its medical workers with vaccine-related knowledge, information relating to receiving and storing vaccines, health check-ups, safe vaccination procedures, and effective ways to deal with side effects. Before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, people have to fill out health declarations and do screenings. They are provided with information about the vaccine, monitored for three hours by medical staff after receiving a shot, and quarantined at home for a week. Translated by Chung Anh

