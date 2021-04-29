Military and defense tasks comprehensively carried out

The conference saw the attendance of Director of the General Department of Politics General Luong Cuong, and Deputy Defense Ministers Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, and Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam. In April, the Ministry of National Defense (MND)'s leaders directed the whole military to comprehensively implement and fulfill military and defense missions while strictly maintaining high combat readiness, and following situations so as to make recommendations to the Party and State. The military also closely worked with other forces to manage and control border areas, contributing to fighting crimes and preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in April, the MND held a duty hand-over ceremony between outgoing Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and newly-appointed Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. In addition, military units also carried out high quality training programs in 2021 for its troops with absolute safety. Meanwhile, the MND, together with relevant units, made good preparations for the sixth Vietnam – China Border Defense Friendship Exchange and the seventh Vietnam – China Defense Strategic Dialogue as well as international integration and defense diplomacy activities as planned. Furthermore, Party and political work, dissemination, and organization and… Read full this story

